Demand for reform in private health care grows louder

Corporate hospitals have been feted for their entrepreneurship and excellence but recent incidents in the national capital region leave a lot to be desired. These gaps came to the fore after probes following patient deaths in Fortis and Max hospitals found negligence, non-adherence to protocols, astronomical margins in sale of drugs, and violations in rules related to concessional treatment of poor. In the face of media outrage, hospitals and medical associations are calling for self-regulation and restraint in government action while activists are clamouring for a change.

...