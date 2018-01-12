Democracy in danger, says Congress after press conference by SC judges

The Congress on Friday said "democracy is in danger" after four seniormost judges came out in the open to say that the situation in the apex court was "not in order". "We are very concerned to hear 4 judges of the expressed concerns about the functioning of the #DemocracyInDanger," the Congress' official handle said. In an unprecedented move, four seniormost judges of the on Friday called a press conference and said the situation in the top court was "not in order" and many "less than desirable" things have taken place. Unless this institution is preserved, "democracy will not survive in this country," the four judges said.