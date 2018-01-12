JUST IN
Democracy in danger, says Congress after press conference by SC judges

Unless this institution is preserved, "democracy will not survive in this country," the four judges said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Congress on Friday said "democracy is in danger" after four seniormost Supreme Court judges came out in the open to say that the situation in the apex court was "not in order". "We are very concerned to hear 4 judges of the Supreme Court expressed concerns about the functioning of the Supreme Court. #DemocracyInDanger," the Congress' official Twitter handle said. In an unprecedented move, four seniormost judges of the Supreme Court on Friday called a press conference and said the situation in the top court was "not in order" and many "less than desirable" things have taken place. Unless this institution is preserved, "democracy will not survive in this country," the four judges said.

