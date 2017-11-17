Democracy safe till Hindus are in majority: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Union minister today said democracy is "safe" in the country as long as remain in majority.



He said social harmony and development would be "in danger" the day the population of the majority community starts decreasing.



Delivering a lecture here, the minister said was in a "kind of danger" due to demographic changes."...Democracy is safe in the country as long as majority (Hindu) population is there. The day the population of the majority community starts decreasing, the democracy, development and social harmony will be in danger," he said at the lecture on" has dipped in 54 districts in states like Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, besides some other states. These districts are Muslim majority and this demographic change is a threat to the unity and integrity of the country," the leader said.He said a family planning for all faiths should be enacted."...With all responsibility I say that the social harmony has taken a beating and has declined (in areas) where the population of has declined," he said.While population of Muslims has increased considerably in India, the number of has fallen drastically in Pakistan after the Partition.