Demonetisation, cashless economy in Rajasthan school syllabus

Teach them when they are young -- believes the Board of Secondary Education as it has decided to include a chapter on and in the Class XII textbook of economics.

"Looking at the present scenerio in which government is pushing for cashless economy, the board has decided to include a chapter on and in the text book of of Class XII," Meghna Chaudhary, Secretary of the board, said on Tuesday.

She said directions to the officials to start the process for the same have been issued.

The new chapter will be introduced from the next academic session.

The government has been taking steps to make the Centre's idea of a a reality.

Ajmer is among the top five districts in the country to go cashless in a major way.

Jaipur Metro has also gone cashless with the entire transaction of purchasing tickets made cashless.