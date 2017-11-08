Demonetisation definitely a tragedy for Gandhi family: Smriti Irani

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, which is celebrating the first anniversary of as a 'black day' today, Union minister said that the note ban decision was "definitely a tragedy for the Gandhi family".



She was apparently referring to an article by vice-president in the 'Financial Times' in which he termed as a "tragedy".



"I think that is definitely a tragedy for the Gandhi family which is now synonymous with the word corruption," Irani alleged.The information and broadcasting minister was addressing a press conference at the UP headquarters here."It is definitely a tragedy for the gentleman who had wanted to withdraw Rs 4,000 just for show, and then took hiatuses in overseas destinations unknown to many Indians," she said in an apparent jibe atThe Union minister claimed that was definitely a tragedy for "Mr Gandhi" as after had been lost under his leadership.Continuing her tirade, she said the was saying that will be the president of the party soon but changed its tune after surveys and polls by TV channels suggested that losses in Gujarat and Himachal polls were imminent."So, yes personally Mr Gandhi must be facing a lot of trouble internally and that is why he ....(is) shooting from the shoulder of the prime minister," she said.Irani's comments came against the backdrop of the vice president accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "robbing" the country of its economic prowess and "damaging" India by converting people's anger due to joblessness into "communal hatred".In his article in the 'Financial Times' on the first anniversary of demonetisation, which he termed as a "tragedy", Gandhi said the livelihood of millions of honest Indians were destroyed due to this "thoughtless act" of the prime minister."Modi's reforms have robbed India of its economic prowess," he alleged, adding that had wiped out 2 per cent ofGDP and "ruined" the lives of millions of workers.

