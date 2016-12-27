TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Crime

Demonetisation opened new avenues to convert black into white: Rahul Gandhi
Business Standard

Demonetisation: ED raids hawala trader Paras Mal Lodha's house, office

Lodha is a leading businessman with interests in real estate and mining

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Enforcement Directorate
The office of Enforcement Directorate (ED). Photo: Suryakant Niwate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted search operations in hawala trader Paras Mal Lodha's office and house here, an official said.

"A team from our Delhi office has raided Parasmal Lodha's house at Queens Park and his office in south Kolkata," the official said.

Lodha, a leading businessman with interests in real estate and mining, was intercepted by a team of ED sleuths at the Mumbai airport in last week while he was trying to flee to Malaysia.

The city-based businessman was arrested for allegedly converting over Rs 25 crore demonetised notes linked to industrialist J. Shekhar Reddy and lawyer Rohit Tandon into new currency.

The ED booked Lodha under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Demonetisation: ED raids hawala trader Paras Mal Lodha's house, office

Lodha is a leading businessman with interests in real estate and mining

Lodha is a leading businessman with interests in real estate and mining

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted search operations in hawala trader Paras Mal Lodha's office and house here, an official said.

"A team from our Delhi office has raided Parasmal Lodha's house at Queens Park and his office in south Kolkata," the official said.

Lodha, a leading businessman with interests in real estate and mining, was intercepted by a team of ED sleuths at the Mumbai airport in last week while he was trying to flee to Malaysia.

The city-based businessman was arrested for allegedly converting over Rs 25 crore demonetised notes linked to industrialist J. Shekhar Reddy and lawyer Rohit Tandon into new currency.

The ED booked Lodha under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Demonetisation: ED raids hawala trader Paras Mal Lodha's house, office

Lodha is a leading businessman with interests in real estate and mining

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted search operations in hawala trader Paras Mal Lodha's office and house here, an official said.

"A team from our Delhi office has raided Parasmal Lodha's house at Queens Park and his office in south Kolkata," the official said.

Lodha, a leading businessman with interests in real estate and mining, was intercepted by a team of ED sleuths at the Mumbai airport in last week while he was trying to flee to Malaysia.

The city-based businessman was arrested for allegedly converting over Rs 25 crore demonetised notes linked to industrialist J. Shekhar Reddy and lawyer Rohit Tandon into new currency.

The ED booked Lodha under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

image
Business Standard
177 22