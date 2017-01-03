Demonetisation has caused problems for Naxals, says Rajnath Singh

Home Minister on Tuesday said has increased problems for Naxals, underlining that intelligence inputs suggest that they have weakened.

The Minister refused to give any specific estimates about the damage inflicted on the guerillas but said the information suggests that massive problems are being faced by them post note-ban.

"It is correct that have weakened post-demonetisation... The intelligence information received by us shows their problems have increased. Their strength has reduced," Singh said.

On November 8, the government had announced that Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes ceased to be legal tender.

When asked about the attack on women in Bengaluru on New Year's eve, Singh said, "It is not possible to keeping seeking reports from the state on every issue. I believe that protecting the modesty of women is the duty of every state government and they should take it seriously."

On the issue of recent riots in West Bengal, Singh said the Ministry is in the know of every big problem.

"We don't do politics of confrontation. We will talk it out," he said when asked about reports of a rift between the West Bengal government and the Centre.

He also refused to give any clear response whether his views were taken on the issue of demonetisation.

Singh said efforts are going on to bring back Dawood Ibrahim but those cannot be disclosed in public.