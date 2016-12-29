Demonetisation: Police to probe into Jan Dhan accounts of Self-Help Group

'If any financial mismanagement is established, then appropriate agencies would be intimated'

The police are investigating repeated deposits and withdrawal of large amounts of money in accounts of around 13 members of a Self-Help Group (SHG) here, the police said today.



The account holders of Gopinathpur branch of a claim that they have not operated their accounts even once after the accounts were opened last year.



"We are investigating the matter. If any cognisable offence is established, then appropriate criminal prosecutions will be initiated," city DCP Sanjiv Arrora said.



If any revenue or financial mismanagement is established, then appropriate agencies would be intimated, he said.



The members of Tulasi SHG said they had opened the accounts in order to avail loans if any, in future. But they were surprised to notice that heavy transactions had been made in their accounts after the of higher denominations was announced in November.



Although such bogus transactions in the accounts were brought to the notice of the officials, they appeared indifferent, some of the account holders claimed.



Senior officials of the were not immediately available for comment.

Press Trust of India