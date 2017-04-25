Demonetised currency worth Rs 44.86 lakh seized in Madhya Pradesh

A trader has been arrested in Indore
with demonetised currency worth Rs 44.86 lakh, police said on Tuesday.
"Acting on a tip-off, cops arrested a trader identified as Praveen Agrawal (45) near a school last night and seized old notes in denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 totalling Rs 44.86 lakh," Tukoganj Police Station In-charge, Rajkumar Yadav told PTI.
He was carrying the scrapped currency in a luxury car bearing a Maharashtra
number.
Police suspect that he was going to meet someone who would exchange the currency notes
on a commission basis. Detailed investigations are underway, Yadav said.
Earlier on April 11, four persons were arrested and demonetised currency worth Rs 64.30 lakh was recovered from their possession.
