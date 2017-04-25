TRENDING ON BS
Demonetised currency worth Rs 44.86 lakh seized in Madhya Pradesh

Earlier in April, four persons were arrested for possessing demonetised currency worth Rs 64 lakh

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

Demonetised currency worth Rs 44.86 lakh seized in Madhya Pradesh

A trader has been arrested in Indore with demonetised currency worth Rs 44.86 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

"Acting on a tip-off, cops arrested a trader identified as Praveen Agrawal (45) near a school last night and seized old notes in denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 totalling Rs 44.86 lakh," Tukoganj Police Station In-charge, Rajkumar Yadav told PTI.

He was carrying the scrapped currency in a luxury car bearing a Maharashtra number.

Police suspect that he was going to meet someone who would exchange the currency notes on a commission basis. Detailed investigations are underway, Yadav said.

Earlier on April 11, four persons were arrested and demonetised currency worth Rs 64.30 lakh was recovered from their possession.

