Demonetisation a decisive step against corruption: Modi

Undeterred by the Opposition's campaign, Prime Minister on Saturday strongly justified the note ban saying that it was a decisive step against corruption, black money and fake currency. Modi said this was not an ordinary fight and reiterated that his government will not spare the corrupt. ''Our battle to fight corruption has been going on since the day we assumed office. A historic decision was taken on November 8,'' he said.

Modi was speaking at a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for a slew of infrastructure projects worth Rs 1.06 lakh crore for Mumbai, including the proposed worth Rs 3,600 crore.

In a hard-hitting speech, Modi said his government will punish those who killed the system and that it is firm on its commitment to clean the system. He claimed that there were efforts to mislead and even intimidate the people but by and large they have supported the battle against graft.

''We won't stop the fight until the system gets clean. This battle will not end until and unless we win it. The people of India will not accept corruption and black money,'' he added.

The Prime Minister said the corrupt are trying their best to ensure fails but they won't succeed before the 1.25 billion people of the country as they are ready to suffer for the larger good without getting influenced by critics.

''In 50 days, the plight of the honest will reduce whereas the hardship of the dishonest people will increase,'' Modi warned.

Prime Minister said the people of Maharashtra have wholeheartedly supported in the recent civic body polls in which BJP emerged on top. He argued that vikas (development) should be sustainable and it should offer opportunity to the poor to empower themselves.

Some of the projects lined up include the Rs 55,000 crore project consisting of elevated railway corridors between CST and Panvel, Churchgate and Virar and the Urban Development Project phase III. Other transport infrastructure projects to be developed consisted of the 22 km trans harbour link (Rs 17,843 crore), two metro lines (Rs 40,000 crore). Modi also performed jal puja and bhumi puja for the Rs 3,600 crore in the Arabian sea.