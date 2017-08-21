Dengue death: MCD reports 1st case as 12-year-old dies in Delhi

A 12-year-old boy has succumbed to dengue, the first reported death due to the vector-borne disease in the city this season, on Monday said.

"The boy, identified as Nitish Kumar, hailed from Bihar and was residing in Safdarjung area in south He died at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital," South Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat said.

This is the first death reported this year in the capital, which is battling the sting of malaria and chikungunya too.

Authorities at the Sir said, "The boy was brought to the hospital on July 30 and died due to haemorrhagic fever on August 1."

At least 657 people have been affected by this season, according to a municipal report released on Monday. At least 153 cases of the disease have been reported this month till August 19.

Of the 657 cases, 325 affected people were residents of while the rest of the cases diagnosed were traced to other states.

The number of people affected by malaria this year till August 19, has climbed to 412 while the figure for chikungunya stands at 311.