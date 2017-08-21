Dengue death: MCD reports 1st case as 12-year-old dies in Delhi

A 12-year-old boy has succumbed to dengue, the first reported death due to the vector-borne disease in the city this season, municipal authorities
on Monday said.
"The boy, identified as Nitish Kumar, hailed from Bihar and was residing in Safdarjung area in south Delhi.
He died at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital," South Delhi
Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat said.
This is the first dengue
death reported this year in the national
capital, which is battling the sting of malaria and chikungunya too.
Authorities at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
said, "The boy was brought to the hospital on July 30 and died due to dengue
haemorrhagic fever on August 1."
At least 657 people have been affected by dengue
this season, according to a municipal report released on Monday. At least 153 cases of the disease have been reported this month till August 19.
Of the 657 dengue
cases, 325 affected people were residents of Delhi
while the rest of the cases diagnosed were traced to other states.
The number of people affected by malaria this year till August 19, has climbed to 412 while the figure for chikungunya stands at 311.
