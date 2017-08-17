Denied abortion by SC, 10-year-old rape victim delivers baby in Chandigarh

The 10-year-old victim, whose abortion plea was turned down by the Supreme Court, on Thursday delivered a through at one of the government hospitals in Chandigarh, a senior doctor said.



The girl's condition is stable.



"The minor girl delivered a through this morning. The infant's weight is 2.2 kg and it has been admitted to neo natal ICU (Intensive Care Unit). As far as the girl is concerned, she is stable and will be kept in a separate room," Dr Dasari Harish, chairperson of the committee which had been constituted for the treatment of the victim, said.He said the infant was slightly underweight."We hope the also recovers," the doctor told PTI.Dr Dasari described the procedure, which was carried out at the hospital, as "uneventful", though it was a "high-risk pregnancy"."A team of doctors was involved in delivering the child. In the team, there were three gynaecologists, an anaesthetist, a neonatologist and a paediatrician," he said.The treatment expenses of the victim are being borne by the Administration.The girl was unaware that she had delivered a child. Her parents had told her that she has a stone in her stomach and she had to be operated for that. Her father had requested the hospital authorities that the newborn should be put up for adoption.The girl was repeatedly raped allegedly by her uncle for several months and the crime came to light when the victim was taken to hospital on complaining of stomach ache last month where she was found to be over 30 weeks pregnant.On July 28, the had dismissed a plea seeking its nod for terminating the 32-week-old of the survivor after taking note of a medical report that abortion was neither good for the girl nor for the foetus.A bench comprising Chief Justice and Justice took note of the report of the medical board set up by Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, to examine the survivor and the consequences if the termination of was allowed.The bench had asked Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, to consider its suggestion to set up a permanent medical board in every state to take a prompt decision on prospects of early abortion in view of the fact that such cases are reaching the apex court in a big way.The PIL was filed after a district court on July 18 refused to let the girl undergo the abortion.Courts allow medical termination of up to 20 weeks under the Medical Termination of Act and can make an exception if the foetus is genetically abnormal.