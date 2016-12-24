Dense fog delays 52 trains, five rescheduled

-
Poor visibility due to dense fog encompassed the national capital on Saturday as around 52 trains have been delayed, five rescheduled and one train has been cancelled.
With this thousands of passengers were left stranded at New Delhi Railway Station due to dense fog conditions in several parts of North India.
Poor visibility due to dense fog has also been reported in Kanpur.
The maximum temperature of the day was likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.
Friday's maximum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average while minimum temperature recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season
