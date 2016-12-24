TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment

Modi to visit Maharashtra today for Shivaji memorial, metro projects
Business Standard

Dense fog delays 52 trains, five rescheduled

Poor visibility due to dense fog has also been reported in Kanpur.

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

A man rides his bicycle during a foggy morning in Srinagar

Poor visibility due to dense fog encompassed the national capital on Saturday as around 52 trains have been delayed, five rescheduled and one train has been cancelled.

With this thousands of passengers were left stranded at New Delhi Railway Station due to dense fog conditions in several parts of North India.

Poor visibility due to dense fog has also been reported in Kanpur.

The maximum temperature of the day was likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Friday's maximum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average while minimum temperature recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Dense fog delays 52 trains, five rescheduled

Poor visibility due to dense fog has also been reported in Kanpur.

Poor visibility due to dense fog has also been reported in Kanpur

Poor visibility due to dense fog encompassed the national capital on Saturday as around 52 trains have been delayed, five rescheduled and one train has been cancelled.

With this thousands of passengers were left stranded at New Delhi Railway Station due to dense fog conditions in several parts of North India.

Poor visibility due to dense fog has also been reported in Kanpur.

The maximum temperature of the day was likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Friday's maximum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average while minimum temperature recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Dense fog delays 52 trains, five rescheduled

Poor visibility due to dense fog has also been reported in Kanpur.

Poor visibility due to dense fog encompassed the national capital on Saturday as around 52 trains have been delayed, five rescheduled and one train has been cancelled.

With this thousands of passengers were left stranded at New Delhi Railway Station due to dense fog conditions in several parts of North India.

Poor visibility due to dense fog has also been reported in Kanpur.

The maximum temperature of the day was likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Friday's maximum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average while minimum temperature recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season

image
Business Standard
177 22