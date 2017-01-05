Dense fog delays 85 trains in Delhi today

Moderate to dense fog during the morning hours in the national capital led to delay in services of 85 north-bound trains and minor delays in flight operations even as the predicted light rains for tomorrow (January 6) afternoon.

According to a department official, the Safdarjung observatory recorded visibility at 300 metres at 5:30 AM. Three hours later, it improved to 500 metres and significantly improved to 2,000 meters at 11.30 AM.

The Palam observatory, meanwhile, recorded visibility at 300 metre at 5:30 AM. At 8:30 AM which improved to 1,000 meter at 11.30 AM, said a department official.

According to a senior railway official, 85 trains are running late by several hours due to fog while 45 were rescheduled.

As the day passed, the skies cleared and the minimum temperature rose to 10.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. The maximum settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average, said the official.

The humidity level oscillated between 57 and 100 per cent.

The office has predicted partly cloudy skies for tomorrow with the possibility of light rains towards afternoon.

"There will moderate to dense fog in some areas. Skies will be partly cloudy and light rains may occur in afternoon.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 24 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively," the weatherman said.

Yesterday (January 4), the maximum and minimum temperatures hovered around 25.2 degrees Celsius and 8.9 degrees Celsius respectively.