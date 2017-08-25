Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted in rape case

A CBI special court convicted him on charges of raping and sexually exploiting two female disciples. Trial court judge Jagdeep Singh announced the verdict amid unprecedented security.

The sect chief was present in the court when the judgment was given in Panchkula town, adjoining Chandigarh. Outside, tens of thousands of his supporters were massed along with thousands of security personnel.

The rape victims, despite threats and pressures all along, stood their ground on rape and sexual harassment allegations during the nearly 15-year hearing of the case in court.

chief was on Friday convicted by a in a The Dera chief was found guilty of raping two women followers, the court said. He will be taken into custody and the quantum of punishment will be announced on August 28.