Dera chief not to be brought to Panchkula for sentencing: Haryana DGP

After followers indulged in large-scale violence on Friday following their leader Singh's conviction in a rape case, the Police on Saturday said the jailed godman will not be brought to for the sentencing on Monday.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court judge Jagdeep Singh while convicting the chief in the 2002 rape case and sexual exploitation of two female disciples, said the quantum of punishment for the 50-year-old sect leader would be handed out on August 28.

was flown in a helicopter, specially arranged by the government, to Rohtak. He is lodged in the District Jail at Sanoria, about 10 km from Rohtak.

(DGP) B S Sandhu told the media here on Saturday that the sect chief would not be brought back to the court over security concerns.

"The sentencing will either be done through video conferencing or, if required, the court will be held there (Rohtak prison)," the DGP said, adding that the judge (Jagdeep Singh) will be taken there.

Chief Secretary D S Dhesi denied that the convicted godman was being provided VIP treatment by the state and the police in prison.

The DGP and Chief Secretary, however, could not explain why a woman, said to be the sect chief's daughter, was allowed to board the helicopter used to transfer the godman to the prison after he was taken into custody.

town, adjoining here, where the CBI court announced the verdict, bore the brunt of violence unleashed by thousands of supporters on Friday and resembled a war zone with a trail of 29 deaths, burnt vehicles and properties worth crores damaged or torched.