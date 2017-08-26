Dera chief's political clout held police from taking action: Prakash Singh

It was a “total collapse” in Panchkula, says the former chief of Border Security Force, Assam and Uttar Pradesh Police, PRAKASH SINGH. In an interview to Veer Arjun Singh to analyse the aftermath of the violence in Haryana and Punjab, Singh says political procrastination and bureaucratic tardiness stopped the police from taking action against the followers of the self-styled godman who controls a large vote bank. The riots that ensued immediately after the conviction of Dera Saccha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim killed over 30 people and injured 250. What were the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?