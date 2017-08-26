Dera chief's political clout held police from taking action: Prakash Singh

It was a “total collapse” in Panchkula, says the former chief of Border Security Force, Assam and Uttar Pradesh Police, PRAKASH SINGH. In an interview to Veer Arjun Singh to analyse the aftermath of the violence in Haryana and Punjab, Singh says political procrastination and bureaucratic tardiness stopped the police from taking action against the followers of the self-styled godman who controls a large vote bank. The riots that ensued immediately after the conviction of Dera Saccha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim killed over 30 people and injured 250. What were the ...