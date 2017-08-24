Dera verdict: 29 Punjab, Haryana-bound trains cancelled till 4 days

Ahead of the judgement of a special court in a sexual exploitation case against chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the has cancelled 29 bound for Punjab and Haryana for four days, beginning on Thursday.



According to a Northern Railway spokesperson, 22 to Punjab and 7 to Haryana have been cancelled. The would have made 74 trips over the next four days.



"We had received a request from the Haryana government to cancel in the state in view of apprehensions on the law and order front," he said.The spokesman said no such request was received from the Punjab government.Rahim said earlier in that he will appear in person before the court and appealed to his followers to maintain peace.The case was registered against the Dera chief in 2002 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after anonymous letters were circulated about the alleged sexual exploitation of two 'sadhvis' (female followers) against him.Rahim has, however, denied the charges.