Dera violence: High level meeting at Rajnath Singh's residence on Saturday

A high-level meeting has been called at Home Minister Rajnath Singh's residence on Saturday, in the wake of the verdict against Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Singh in an alleged charge

Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and other senior officials will also be present there.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condemned the violence and damage to public property after the verdict against Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Singh on an alleged charge, appealing to all citizens to maintain peace.

President Kovind took to Twitter and wrote, "Violence and damage to public property after verdict is highly condemnable; appeal to all citizens to maintain peace."

Following are the updates related to the case:

- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the violence erupting after the should not be linked with the saffron party.

- Congress President Sonia Gandhi has expressed grave concern and shock at the unabated violence in and other parts of She has appealed to everyone to maintain peace and harmony.

- The Communist Party of India (CPI) said that the BJP-led Government is in particular responsible for the attacks on media personnel, adding they should have anticipated such a huge gathering.

- Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should sack his CM for gross dereliction of duty.

- The Delhi Commissioner of Police apprised that adequate police arrangements in place and Law and Order situation under control.

- 28 dead, at least 250 injured in violent protests in

- 1000 Sacha Sauda followers have been detained, says Haryana's ADGP (Law & Order) Muhammad Akil

- 250 trains cancelled.

- Punjab and High says properties of Singh should be attached to pay for the losses due to violence.

- Security at Delhi BJP headquaters increased post violence at various places

- Security in and around Civil Hospital in Sector 6 also increased; Death toll reaches 12,100 injured in violent protests

- Violence reported in Delhi, two buses set ablaze on Mandoli flyover in Delhi's Nand Nagri.

- Death toll in violence rises to 12, says CMO civil hospital.

- Bus set ablaze near Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Delhi

- Two empty rakes of Rewa Express at Anand Vihar Terminal railway station set on fire: Northern Railway Spox Neeraj Sharma

- Police say bus torched in northeast Delhi's Loni Chowk

- Security tightened at railway stations in Delhi

- Army columns moved into Haryana's Sirsa district for quick reaction, as violent protests continue post conviction of Chief Singh

- The duty doctor at the Civil Hospital in said at least five people were killed and 50 injured, including journalists and police.

- 6 Army columns deployed in post conviction of Chief Singh Verdict

- Central Industrial Security Force personnel deployed within one km radius of Rohtak's Sunariya Jail Haryana

- Curfew imposed in Punjab's Muktsar, Bathinda, Mansa

- Section 144 has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Noida Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat in view of violent protests in Punjab and Haryana

- RamRahimVerdict: Administrative machinery geared up in Western Uttar Pradesh- Anand Kumar, ADG Law and Order

- Five people dead in violence, says duty doctor at civil hospital.