Dera violence: Khattar remains defiant, says acted with restraint

Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday rejected the Oppositions calls for his resignation in the wake of the violence, saying his reacted befittingly to the situation.

"We acted with restraint to execute the court's orders and we succeeded in achieving our objective," said after meeting BJP President Amit Shah here.

On the demands for his resignation from the Chief Minister's post, said: "It doesn't matter what they say, but we are satisfied with our actions. Whatever we did was right. Now there is peace in "

also gave a report to Shah on the violence that erupted on August 25 after a CBI court in Panchkula convicted self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh of rape and criminal intimidation.

At least 38 people were killed and more than 250 injured in the violence that spread to other parts of besides Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi.

The drew flak from all quarters for mishandling the situation and allegedly giving a long rope to Dera followers who gathered in Panchkula in their thousands.