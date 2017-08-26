You let Panchkula burn for political gains: HC to Khattar govt

-
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday pulled up Haryana government over violence by Dera Sacha Sauda followers, saying the Khattar govt surrendered to the situation. "You (Haryana government) let Panchkula burn for political benefits," the court said.
Slamming the Haryana government for inaction, the High Court asked the state government for details of Gurmeet Ram Rahim's movable and immovable properties in Punjab and Haryana till next hearing on August 28.
