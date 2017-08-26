You let Panchkula burn for political gains: HC to Khattar govt



Slamming the Haryana government for inaction, the High Court asked the state government for details of Gurmeet Ram Rahim's movable and immovable properties in Punjab and Haryana till next hearing on August 28. The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday pulled up Haryana government over violence by Dera Sacha Sauda followers, saying the Khattar govt surrendered to the situation. "You (Haryana government) let Panchkula burn for political benefits," the court said.Slamming the Haryana government for inaction, the High Court asked the state government for details of Gurmeet Ram Rahim's movable and immovable properties in Punjab and Haryana till next hearing on August 28.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Singh’s conviction for rape on Friday resulted in a complete law and order breakdown in Panchkula near Chandigarh, parts of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi NCR.