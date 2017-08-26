JUST IN
Ram Rahim verdict: Khattar should be sacked, says Shashi Tharoor
Business Standard

You let Panchkula burn for political gains: HC to Khattar govt

The Khattar govt surrendered to the situation, the court said.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Dera
Vehicles burn in violence following Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in Panchkula (Photo: PTI)


The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday pulled up Haryana government over violence by Dera Sacha Sauda followers, saying the Khattar govt surrendered to the situation. "You (Haryana government) let Panchkula burn for political benefits," the court said.

Slamming the Haryana government for inaction, the High Court asked the state government for details of Gurmeet Ram Rahim's movable and immovable properties in Punjab and Haryana till next hearing on August 28.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction for rape on Friday resulted in a complete law and order breakdown in Panchkula near Chandigarh, parts of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi NCR. 

Last evening, the High Court ruled that if followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh are found involved in causing loss to public and private properties, the damages will be recovered from Dera Sacha Sauda.

