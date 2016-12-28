Derailment hit train services; 20 Indian Railways trains cancelled

Around 20 trains including Ranchi Rajdhani, Kanpur Shatabdi and Gomti Express were cancelled today as railway traffic on the Delhi-Kanpur section was disrupted due to the derailment of Sealdah-Ajmer Express near Rura station.
The Bhubaneswar Rajdhani will remain cancelled on December 29 and 30, said a senior Railway Ministry official.
The official said 58 trains were diverted and four trains were short terminated due to the derailment near Kanpur.
Mahabodhi Express, Patna Sampoorna Kranti Express, Odisha Sampoorna Kranti and Bhagalpur Garibrath are among the 20 trains cancelled.
Anand Vihar - Bhubneshwar Odisha SK Express will remain cancelled on December 30.
