Design and prices of new iPhones become a butt of ridicule on Twitter

US-based global technology major launched a series of devices on September 12 at the much-awaited Event and Twitter just can’t keep calm. The launch included iPhone X with facial recognition technology and augmented reality gestures, to iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the new Series 3 of Watch, and the next-generation TV K4.



The much-awaited iPhone X is a redesigned product of glass and stainless steel that chief executive Tim Cook called “the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone”. It will cost Rs 89,000 in India. It has an edge-to-edge 5.8-inch “super retina” display that has improved resolution.

Users can tap on the screen to wake up iPhone X that has a 12-megapixel dual-camera system with deeper pixels and dual optical image stablisation at the rear. iPhone 'X' does wireless charging via Qi technology.

The iPhone 8 features a new 6-core A11 Bionic processor which is 70 per cent faster than the previous A10.

The launch has set social media bustling. Twitter users went berserk over the new features and the high cost of iPhone x. There were digs at the new designs and the facial recognition system. Users posted hilarious tweets and made funny comparisions. Also users seem confused on iPhone 9's existence.



Here’s how users reacted:

I might sound racist but all those new phones look the same to me — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) September 12, 2017

The iPhone 8 has no home button, no phone jack, and an incredible new innovation - no screen — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) September 12, 2017

I want somebody to do an interview with the bitter, never released iPhone 9 — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) September 12, 2017

DUE TO COMPANY PASSWORD POLICY WE WILL BE REQUIRING ALL STAFF WHO GET THE NEW IPHONE TO HAVE THEIR FACE SURGICALLY ALTERED EVERY 90 DAYS — PHP CEO (@PHP_CEO) September 12, 2017

Beyoncé: uses iPhone X facial recognition



iPhone X: pic.twitter.com/8ao9moveCd — brendon skolat (@brendonSkolat) September 12, 2017

Me when I gain weight in the winter and my iPhone X acts like it doesn't recognize me pic.twitter.com/c6kyb9Cq6n — Ira Madison III (@ira) September 12, 2017

People shocked by Apple's $999 phone seem unfamiliar with Apple's entire history as company that charges you 3x as much so you can feel hip — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) September 12, 2017

When the iPhone 9 got to work this morning pic.twitter.com/cCZXpPckfl — Potna B (@MyPotnaB) September 12, 2017

Maybe with the iPhone 9, will introduce its new innovative headphone jack. #AppleEvent — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) September 12, 2017

What happened to Mortal Kombat 9?

What happened to Windows 9?

What happened to the iphone 9?#9isTheLoneliestNumber — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 12, 2017

Me in public looking like an idiot trying to get my phone to unlock. #iPhoneX #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/RqT3LbYC9z — Chief (@TopFlightChief) September 12, 2017

So the iPhone X will unlock with facial recognition instead of home button. I feel sorry for iPhone X already. pic.twitter.com/mCRn1gYLUT — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) September 12, 2017

When you want to unlock your friend's iPhone with facial recognition. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/zrIRUkCcgB — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 12, 2017

Apple: Now you will unlock your iPhone 8 with your face so no one else can unlock it!

Arya: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZfZM210PsX — Pablo (@MileyMildrew) September 12, 2017