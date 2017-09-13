JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Technology

War must be last resort to settle disputes: Chinese General on Doklam
Business Standard

Design and prices of new iPhones become a butt of ridicule on Twitter

iPhone X has wireless charging, an infrared camera and hardware for facial recognition

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Apple CEO Tim Cook, announces the new iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus. Photo: AP | PTI
Apple CEO Tim Cook, announces the new iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus. Photo: AP | PTI

US-based global technology major Apple launched a series of devices on September 12 at the much-awaited Apple Event and Twitter just can’t keep calm. The launch included Apple iPhone X with facial recognition technology and augmented reality gestures, to iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the new Series 3 of Apple Watch, and the next-generation Apple TV K4.

The much-awaited iPhone X is a redesigned product of glass and stainless steel that Apple chief executive Tim Cook called “the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone”. It will cost Rs 89,000 in India. It has an edge-to-edge 5.8-inch “super retina” display that has improved resolution.

Users can tap on the screen to wake up iPhone X that has a 12-megapixel dual-camera system with deeper pixels and dual optical image stablisation at the rear. iPhone 'X' does wireless charging via Qi technology.

The iPhone 8 features a new 6-core A11 Bionic processor which is 70 per cent faster than the previous A10.

The launch has set social media bustling. Twitter users went berserk over the new features and the high cost of iPhone x. There were digs at the new designs and the facial recognition system. Users posted hilarious tweets and made funny comparisions. Also users seem confused on iPhone 9's existence.

Here’s how users reacted:
First Published: Wed, September 13 2017. 18:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements