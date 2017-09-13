Design and prices of new iPhones become a butt of ridicule on Twitter

-
The much-awaited iPhone X is a redesigned product of glass and stainless steel that Apple chief executive Tim Cook called “the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone”. It will cost Rs 89,000 in India. It has an edge-to-edge 5.8-inch “super retina” display that has improved resolution.
Here’s how users reacted:
I might sound racist but all those new phones look the same to me— Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) September 12, 2017
The iPhone 8 has no home button, no phone jack, and an incredible new innovation - no screen— Ed Zitron (@edzitron) September 12, 2017
I want somebody to do an interview with the bitter, never released iPhone 9— James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) September 12, 2017
DUE TO COMPANY PASSWORD POLICY WE WILL BE REQUIRING ALL STAFF WHO GET THE NEW IPHONE TO HAVE THEIR FACE SURGICALLY ALTERED EVERY 90 DAYS— PHP CEO (@PHP_CEO) September 12, 2017
Beyoncé: uses iPhone X facial recognition— brendon skolat (@brendonSkolat) September 12, 2017
iPhone X: pic.twitter.com/8ao9moveCd
Me when I gain weight in the winter and my iPhone X acts like it doesn't recognize me pic.twitter.com/c6kyb9Cq6n— Ira Madison III (@ira) September 12, 2017
People shocked by Apple's $999 phone seem unfamiliar with Apple's entire history as company that charges you 3x as much so you can feel hip— Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) September 12, 2017
When the iPhone 9 got to work this morning pic.twitter.com/cCZXpPckfl— Potna B (@MyPotnaB) September 12, 2017
Maybe with the iPhone 9, Apple will introduce its new innovative headphone jack. #AppleEvent— Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) September 12, 2017
What happened to Mortal Kombat 9?— Ed Boon (@noobde) September 12, 2017
What happened to Windows 9?
What happened to the iphone 9?#9isTheLoneliestNumber
#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/mOS0s0rftk— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 12, 2017
Samsung right now#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OYVXmfbspk— Vkrocks (@rock7174) September 12, 2017
"Sirji, #iPhoneX aa raha hai, cess pel doon ?" pic.twitter.com/SWQG4fAWyR— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) September 13, 2017
Me in public looking like an idiot trying to get my phone to unlock. #iPhoneX #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/RqT3LbYC9z— Chief (@TopFlightChief) September 12, 2017
So the iPhone X will unlock with facial recognition instead of home button. I feel sorry for iPhone X already. pic.twitter.com/mCRn1gYLUT— Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) September 12, 2017
When you want to unlock your friend's iPhone with facial recognition. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/zrIRUkCcgB— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 12, 2017
Apple: Now you will unlock your iPhone 8 with your face so no one else can unlock it!— Pablo (@MileyMildrew) September 12, 2017
Arya: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZfZM210PsX
#AppleEvent— Catty. (@CatWomaniya) September 12, 2017
Me: I want iPhone 8.
Them: pic.twitter.com/hi7RBpuCmk
Iphone 8 here you come #AppleEvent https://t.co/LSi1usw6jC pic.twitter.com/ezDgQe36tc— 9GAG (@9GAG) September 12, 2017
iPhone 8 vs iPhone X pic.twitter.com/e9l9I1XHXZ— Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) September 12, 2017
