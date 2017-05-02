Designation of senior advocates: SC to hear Indira Jaising's plea

The Supreme on Monday will hear the plea filed by former (ASG) and senior counsel in connection with the designation of senior lawyers.

Jaising challenged the procedure for designating senior advocates in the top

In her petition, Jaising questioned the discrimination meted out to capable advocates when it comes to "giving them the gown".

She had alleged violation of Articles 14 and 15 in the procedure followed, and had contended that the present procedure is arbitrary and wholly non-transparent.

Jaising's had sought judicial scrutiny of the top court's method to designate lawyers as 'senior advocates', terming the process "opaque, arbitrary and fraught with nepotism".

She had said such arbitrary designation of 'senior advocates', whose fees are more than three times those of non-designated advocates on an average, had created a "class of undesirable elitism", making legal services unaffordable to litigants.

In April 2016, the apex said it had put on hold use of its discretionary power to confer the coveted 'senior advocate' designation on lawyers as recognition of their ability, craft and legal knowledge.