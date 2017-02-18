TRENDING ON BS
Detention of foreign nationals: DCW seeks Kiren Rijiju's intervention

DCW Chief said it was disturbing to note several human rights violations with women at a beggar home

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sought Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's intervention into the detention of foreign nationals and alleged violation of their human rights at a beggar home New Delhi.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal had written to Rijiju asking him to direct the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to "cooperate and provide basic information sought by the Commission in the discharge of its statutory duties".

She had last month conducted a surprise inspection at the beggar home in Nirmal Chhaya Complex in New Delhi and interacted with the inmates.

The Commission had summoned Delhi Police over an allegation of  Uzbek woman's molestation at the home by an FRRO official. Also, in a case of the death of an African woman, who was allegedly illegally detained there and died Friday.

In her letter, Maliwal said she had recently conducted a surprise inspection at the beggar home and learnt that since 1991, foreign nationals were being detained by FRRO which functions under the Bureau of Immigration, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

She said she was deeply disturbed to note several human rights violations with the women therein and the Commission was investigating the matter.

"In this regard, notices were sent to FRRO by DCW to ascertain the reasons for detention of the women, status report of each woman who is present in the Home, Standard Operating Protocols governing the functioning of the FRRO etc.

"However, the commission is disturbed to note that complete information sought has not been provided despite three notices and as many summons having been sent to the FRRO over the past 40 days," she added.

Maliwal urged Rijiju to direct the FRRO to cooperate and provide basic information sought by the commission in the discharge of its statutory duties.

"The information sought would assist us in giving recommendations to MHA to help ensure the safety and well-being of the women detained by the FRRO," she added.

