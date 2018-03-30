Devan's is looking for a little bit of history inside a modern coffee bar

There’s almost nothing as decadent as the aroma of freshly brewed coffee wafting out of a café. In a fairly unlikely location, amid government quarters and an unglamorous little market in New Delhi, this decadence has been a hallmark at Devan’s, a store that has been selling ground coffee since 1962.

Surrounded by small tailoring shops and grocery stores, Devan’s stands like a white oasis in messy New Khanna Market. Previously called South Indian Coffee & Tea and now renamed Devan’s at Lodhi, the unassuming shop has recently branched out from selling coffee ...