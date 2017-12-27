Deve Gowda 'framed' Lalu in fodder scam: Jagannath Mishra

Five days after his acquittal in a case by a special in Ranchi, former Minister on Wednesday said that it was not the but former H D Deve Gowda who "framed" in the scam.

" has framed then Minister in the What Lalu Prasad, his family members and his party accused the of is wrong and baseless," said.

According to Mishra, when the case surfaced and gained prominence at the level the then central government led by and H D Deve Gowda were in power. "Deve Gowda has framed Lalu in the "

said his name was deliberately included in the scam on the instruction of the

was on last Saturday convicted in a case by a special in Ranchi and as well as six others were acquitted.

The quantum of punishment will be announced on January 3.

The case relates to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 84.5 lakh from the Deoghar district treasury.

has been lodged in a jail in Ranchi.