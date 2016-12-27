DGCA to probe Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight skid off at Goa airport

-
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will investigate the Jet airways accident, wherein a Mumbai-bound flight skidded off on Tuesday at Dabolim airport in Goa.
As many as 15 persons suffered minor injuries after the flight 9W 2374, whilst taking off from the 'HANSA runway 26' aborted takeoff and spun around 360 degrees.
"We regret to inform flight 9W 2374 from GOI - BOM, with 154 guests and 7 crew, veered off the runway while aligning for takeoff. All guests and crew have been safely evacuated. Few guests have sustained injuries during the evacuation process," said a Jet Airways statement.
The airline stated that medical assistance is being coordinated to those injured.
An Indian Navy spokesperson tweeted that the runway has been opened for operation.
