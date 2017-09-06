DGs of CRPF, BSF, NIA get more financial powers

Chiefs of central armed police forces like and BSF and other have been empowered to spend up to Rs 15 crore for executing major projects and Rs 1 crore for minor work, including repairing of residential buildings, a Home Ministry official said.

The home ministry in an order enhanced the financial powers of the directors general of CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG, Rifles and Investigation Agency and director of Intelligence Bureau to execute major projects to Rs 15 crore from Rs 10 crore, the official said.

The major projects include construction of buildings, purchase of vehicles besides others.

Similarly, the chiefs have also been authorised to spend up to Rs 1 crore for carrying out minor works like petty repairs and administrative expenditure. So far, they were allowed to spend up to Rs 50 lakh.

The decision was taken by Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba to bring greater flexibility in operations, reduce delays and facilitate quick decision on matters involving financial expenditure, the official said.

Earlier, the ministry gave financial powers to the joint secretaries to spend up to Rs 50 crore for executing work and purchasing land.

Joint secretaries have also been allowed to make procurement through open or limited tender of up to Rs 20 crore and procurement through negotiated or single tender or proprietary contract of up to Rs 5 crore.

