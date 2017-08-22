Dhinakaran camp asks Governor to remove Palaniswami as Chief Minister

A day after Chief Minister and former Chief Minister O Paneerselvam-led factions annouced merger, MLAs who are backing V K nephew T T V Dhinakaran met Governor today.

Thanga Tamil Selvan, a MLA from Dhinakaran camp who was part of the team met the Governor today, said that Palaniswami lost the trust of the MLAs who have elected him. “We have asked the Governor to change the Chief Minister.”

Dhinakaran faction objected the of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam faction.

Till yesterday, 18 MLAs were backing Dhinakaran, the number increased to 19 now. On Monday Dhinakaran claimed that three Ministers are backing him.

Today's development comes a day after Dhinakaran threatned that he cannot guarantee the continuation of the government for its full term. He was leading the third faction in which saw split after J Jayalalithaa's death in December last year.

Of the total 235 seats in Assembly, has 134 members, while DMK has 89 MLAs. The balance includes eight from Congress, which is DMK ally, one IUML, one speaker, one nominated member and one vacant seat (Jayalalithaa's).

The ruling party need support of 117 MLAs if no-confidence motion moved against them. A minimum of 24 MLAs will have to express no confidence in the ruling party in written to the Governor.

With these numbers Dhinakaran can endanger the majority the ruling party has in the Assembly.

His camp will submit a memorandum stating that the MLAs who elected Palaniswami six months ago have lost trust in him.

Tamil Selvan questioned what is the need of merging with Panneerselvam, who alleged that the ruling is corrupted and who was responsible to the Election Commission's decision to freeze the symbol.