Dhinakaran ousts Vaithilingam, Palaniswami's loyalist from all party posts

(Amma) Deputy General Secretary TTV Dhinakran on Tuesday announced that senior leader and MP R Vaithilingam has been removed from all party posts.



The move came a day after Vaithilingam, a loyalist of Chief Minister K Palaniswami, said steps would be taken for the removal of jailed party chief V K Sasikala from the



Vaithilingam, AIADMK's Thanjavur (South) district secretary, was being removed from all posts, besides primary membership for "going against the party's policies and bringing disrepute" to it, Dhinakaran said."I request party workers to not to have any truck with him," Dhinakaran said in a statement.He added that the announcement was being made with the "approval" of Sasikala who is serving her jail term in the disproportionate wealth case in a prison.During the merger of the two factions yesterday, Vaithilingam had said measures would be initiated soon to expel Sasikala from the party, conceding to a key demand made by the faction led by former chief minister O Panneerselvam for the unification.Vaithilingam, a former minister, was named party deputy coordinator during the merger event at the headquarters here.