Dhirendra Swarup to be appointment as BSE chairman; Sebi gives nod

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday said markets regulator Sebi has approved the appointment of Dhirendra Swarup as the bourse's new chairman.

Swarup, who was a public interest director at the BSE, replaces incumbent Sudhakar Rao.

"Sebi vide its letter has approved the appointment of Dhirendra Swarup, public interest director as the chairman of the board of directors of the company with effect from July 31, 2017," the BSE said in a regulatory filing.

Swarup, former Chairman of the Pension Funds Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), has more than four decades of experience across finance, budgeting, public debt management, public policy and pension reforms.

Besides, he was the chairman of the Cash and Debt Management Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from 2000 to 2003.

He was the government nominee director on the board of Sebi for three years and on a public sector bank for five years.

