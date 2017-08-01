Dhirendra Swarup to be appointment as BSE chairman; Sebi gives nod

Leading stock exchange BSE
on Thursday said markets regulator Sebi
has approved the appointment of Dhirendra Swarup
as the bourse's new chairman.
Swarup, who was a public interest director at the BSE, replaces incumbent Sudhakar Rao.
"Sebi
vide its letter has approved the appointment of Dhirendra Swarup, public interest director as the chairman of the board of directors of the company with effect from July 31, 2017," the BSE
said in a regulatory filing.
Swarup, former Chairman of the Pension Funds Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), has more than four decades of experience across finance, budgeting, public debt management, public policy and pension reforms.
Besides, he was the chairman of the Cash and Debt Management Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from 2000 to 2003.
He was the government nominee director on the board of Sebi
for three years and on a public sector bank for five years.
