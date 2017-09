Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday became the first wicketkeeper in world cricket to effect 100 stumpings in (ODIs).

Dhoni achieved the feat in his 301st ODI when he whipped off the bails to remove Akila Dananjaya off leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling.

The 36-year-old has also taken 281 catches apart from scoring 9657 runs (before the start of the Indian chase).

In 90 Tests, Dhoni has taken 256 catches and effected 38 stumpings while his T20 Internationals' catches/stumping record stands at 43/23.