Dhoni's 300th ODI: You will always be our captain, says Virat Kohli

"You will always be our captain," is what an emotional told before presenting a specially designed silver bat to the India great on completing 300 One-day Internationals on Thursday.



Dhoni, who hit an unbeaten 49 off 42 in India's 375 for five in the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka, was felicitated on the ground in the presence of the entire Indian team.



Kohli's short speech touched everyone's hearts."What do I say. 90 percent of us started our career under you. It is an honour to give this memento to you. And you will always remain our captain," said the current Indian captain drawing a loud applause from his teammates.Dhoni is the sixth Indian to get to 300 ODIs and others are Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh.