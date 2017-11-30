Dia Mirza turns UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India

Actress-producer has been appointed Goodwill Ambassador for India.

Dia, who is also the brand ambassador for the Wildlife Trust of India, will take up the role to add more weight to her work on raising awareness and seeking solutions for that the world, and India in particular, face, read a statement on Thursday.

"I feel honoured and inspired by this opportunity to work with to protect the environment and promote sustainable development.

" will be the defining challenge of this era, and I am committed to helping the UN as a Goodwill Ambassador to do everything I can to provide a better future," said Dia.

She added: "Together, we will continue working towards conservation of nature, tackling and inspiring people to live more sustainably."

As a Goodwill Ambassador, Dia will work with the UN to further spread the message on priority areas including clean air, clean seas, and

"I am delighted to have Dia join as a Goodwill Ambassador. India faces many challenges, in particular, the air pollution that is choking many of its cities.

"Dia's influence can help to turn the situation around and create a healthy future for Indians and their environment," said Erik Solheim, head.