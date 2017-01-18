Diabetes may shorten life by nine years due to improper treatment: Study

People diagnosed with may lose up to nine years of their life on average, mainly due to inadequate treatment, particularly in rural areas, a new in has warned.

The prevalence of in has quadrupled in recent decades with 100 million adults now affected, researchers said.

Since the increase in is recent, the full eventual effect on mortality is unknown.

Researchers from University of Oxford in the UK and Peking University in examined the association of with mortality in 500,000 adults aged 30-79.

Between 2004 and 2008 participants were recruited in five rural and five urban areas of and followed up for cause-specific mortality until 2014.

The found that people with had twice the risk of dying during the follow-up period compared to other participants.

was associated with increased mortality from a wide range of conditions, including heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, liver disease, infection, and cancers of the liver, pancreas and breast.

"In recent decades, Chinese adult mortality rates have been falling but this decrease will be slowed or even halted by diabetes, unless there is a substantial improvement in treatment," said Zhengming Chen, from Oxford.

was more common in urban than rural areas of (8 per cent vs 4 per cent respectively), but the associated health risks were higher in rural than in urban areas.

The risk of dying from inadequately treated acute complications of (diabetic ketoacidosis or coma) was four times as great in rural as in urban areas, and even in urban areas it was much higher than in Western populations.

Although three-quarters of those known to have were being treated, their mean blood glucose levels remained much too high and few were being given

cardiovascular-protective medication, such as statins and blood-pressure-lowering treatments.

"Of the many people in with diabetes, few are adequately managed. This is causing a lot of premature deaths, particularly in rural areas," said Fiona Bragg, first author of the report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Most previous studies have been in high-income countries where people with have reasonably good control of blood glucose and statins and blood-pressure-lowering drugs are widely used.