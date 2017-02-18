Daily intake of just 12 grams of butter, which is rich in saturated fatty acids and trans fats, may double your of developing type 2 diabetes, a new study has warned.

Researchers, including Marta Guasch-Ferre from Harvard T H Chan School of Public in the US, evaluated the associations between total and subtypes of fat intake and the of type 2

In addition, they evaluated the relationship between food sources rich in saturated fatty acids and the incidence of type 2

The findings showed that those participants who consumed higher amounts of saturated fatty acids and animal fat had a two-fold higher of developing type 2 than those who had a lower intake of saturated and animal fat.

The consumption of 12 grams per day of was associated with a two-fold higher of after four and a half years of follow-up, whereas the intake of whole-fat yogurt was associated with a lower of the disease.

The study analysed data from 3,349 participants in the PREDIMED study who were free of at baseline but at high cardiovascular After four and a half years of follow-up, 266 participants developed

The findings emphasise the healthy benefits of a Mediterranean diet for preventing chronic diseases, particularly type 2 diabetes, and the importance of substituting saturated and animal (especially red and processed meat) for those found in vegetable sources such as olive oil and nuts, researchers said.

The study appears in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.