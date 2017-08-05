Dialogue can help provide solutions to global challenges: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister on Saturday said that solutions to the of terrorism and climate change can be found through and

In a video message for the second edition of Samvad, Modi said, "As the inter-connected and inter-dependent world of 21st century battles a number of global challenges, from terrorism to climate change, I am confident that the solutions will be found through Asia's oldest traditions of and "

He also stressed that if the man does not preserve nature, then nature reacts in the form of climate change.

"Man must relate to nature, man must revere nature, not merely consider it a resource to be exploited," Modi said

He also emphasized that environmental laws and regulations, while essential in any modern society, afford only an inferior protection to nature.

He called for "harmonious environmental consciousness".

The was organised on Global Initiative on Conflict Avoidance and Environment Consciousness on Saturday and Sunday. The first 'Samvad' was hosted in September 2015.