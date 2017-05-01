Did CBI investigate Rajiv Gandhi murder case thoroughly? SC seeks report

The Supreme on Monday sought a report from the (CBI) after one of the convicts alleged that the probe agency did not investigate into the 'larger conspiracy' to kill late prime minister

The apex has fixed August 16th as the next date for further hearing in the matter.

Convict A. G. Perarivalan has alleged that the didn't probe into the 'larger conspiracy' surrounding the death of Gandhi.

A bench of the apex headed by Justice was hearing the filed by one of the convicts, Perarivalan, who stated that there was a 'larger conspiracy' which should be probed thoroughly by the

Perarivalan in his plea had claimed that the is not expeditiously investigating the matter

was killed by a suicide bomber at nearby Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991 and seven persons - Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan, Nalini, Robert Payas, Jayakumar and Ravichandran, were convicted in the case.

Nalini's death sentence was commuted to life in 2000 following a cabinet recommendation and an appeal by Rajiv's wife,

The Supreme had commuted the death sentence of Murugan, Santhan and Perarivalan in February 2014 following delay in deciding on their mercy plea.

The Tamil Nadu government had in March this year decided to remit the sentences of all the seven convicts.

However, the matter soon went to the Supreme and is pending there, with the Central government questioning the State's powers to grant remission to them on specific grounds.

The seven convicts are V Sriharan alias Murugan, AG Perarivalan, T. Suthendraraja alias Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini.