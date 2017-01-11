Did Dhoni resign as captain due to a potential conflict of interest?

Fans, former players and the cricket community have been raving about Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s decision to step down as captain of the limited overs team. Some have wondered why, while others have said the question should be why not. Dhoni’s nature of putting team before self, that has been the hallmark of his decade-old captaincy, sure played a big role, but it might not be all. On January 2, the Supreme Court sacked Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke — the top two functionaries of the Board of Controlfor Cricket in India (BCCI) — based on recommendations ...