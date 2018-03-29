JUST IN
Step back and give them space: Tendulkar on disgraced Australian trio
Did Smith, Warner pay for revolt on pay hike against CA: Gambhir

"I may be emotional but Smith doesn't look to me a cheat," tweeted Gautam Gambhir

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith, left, speaks to the media while being supported by his father, Peter, in Sydney | photo: AP/PTI

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Thursday termed sanctions imposed on Steve Smith and David Warner "harsh" and raised questions whether the errant duo paid the price for revolting against Cricket Australia on pay hike issue.

Smith and Warner have been handed one-year ban by Cricket Australia with rookie Cameron Bancroft getting a nine-month suspension for their involvement in ball tampering against South Africa in Cape Town.

However, Delhi Daredevils captain Gambhir felt that Smith and Warner being the primary voices during the senior team's pay hike dispute with the establishment might have played a role in their ouster.

This is what he tweeted:

Gambhir urged the Australian media and the general public to spare a thought for the families of the players. Steve Smith, Ball tampering scandal, david warner Disgraced Australian Cricket Vice Captain David Warner, second right, arrives with his wife Candice, second left, and their children at Sydney Airport | Photo: AP/PTI

"Feel sorry for @stevesmith49 dad (in pic) other family members. Hope media and Aussie public go easy on them as families can be soft targets.

More than d ban living wid this feeling of being called a cheat is a bigger punishment," the veteran left-hander wrote in a series of tweets.

In his opinion, Smith can't be termed a cheat and he would rather call him a "desperate leader" trying to win a Test match. He further wrote:

