Did West Bengal Governor intimidate Mamata? Tripathi denies CM's allegation

Governor said there was nothing in the talks for which the CM felt threatened or humiliated

Governor K N Tripathi on Tuesday expressed surprise over Mamata Banerjee's "attitude and language" and said there was nothing in his talks for which she felt insulted, threatened or humiliated.



"The Hon'ble Governor is surprised at the attitude and language used by the Hon'ble during the press conference today.



"The talks between the Hon'ble and the Hon'ble Governor were confidential in nature and none is expected to disclose it," a statement issued by here said.



It said that the Governor asked the to ensure peace and and order by all means.



"The Hon'ble Governor always holds the persons, who occupy the Constitutional positions, in high esteem," it said.



It said that Governor, being the head of the state, is the guardian of all the citizens and not of any particular party or section of society.



The statement said that it was proper for the Governor to bring to the notice of the any serious grievance made by any member of public or any serious event happening in the state.



"The Hon'ble Governor cannot remain a mute spectator of the affairs in the state," it said.

