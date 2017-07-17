DIG Roopa given traffic posting after Sasikala jail expose

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has transferred Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police D Roopa, who unearthed corruption in the main prison in Bengaluru. She alleged that AIADMK leader Natarajan and Stamp Paper scam mastermind Abdul Karim Telgi were being favoured. D Roopa will now head Bengaluru's notorious traffic as its commissioner.

While Roopa has been made the commissioner for traffic and Road Safety, the person she had accused of corruption - Director General of Police H N Sathyanarayana Rao, has been removed from his post.

Roopa, who last week conducted surprise checks in the main prison in Bengaluru, found that a special kitchen was set up to cook food for Sasikala, while Telgi had been provided with a room with television sets and convicts as care takers.

In her report to the Home Secretary, she said there was massive drug peddling among convicts and found drug traces in several convicts in the jail.

Roopa had accused Rao of not containing illegal activities in the prison. She warned him about rumours that he had taken Rs 2 crore as bribe for facilitating better facilities for

is the former aide of Ex Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who is serving her sentence in the Bengaluru prison.



Roopa's report caused a stir in Karnataka, with the government accusing her of violating service rules.

The government set up a team led by retired bureaucrat Vinay Kumar to probe and clean up the mess. It also transferred over the weekend around 20 convicts, who had complained to Roopa about the irregularities at the Parappana Agrahara, to other district prisons.