DIG Roopa's transfer row: Kiran Bedi and others come out in support

The state government also transferred Director General of Police (Prisons) H N Satyanarayana Rao without a fresh posting, as he is set to retire this month-end against whom Roopa had made the allegations.
Rao had accused Roopa of insubordination. "I have served a memo to her (Roopa) seeking explanation and evidence to prove her wild allegations. She has not given any report to me or the government against me or other jail officials," he said.
Condemning the transfer of Roopa D Moudgil, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on said instead of protecting the officer, the Karnataka government has chosen to protect the culprit. According to a report of ANI, BJP leader S Prakash said in Karnataka, the whistleblowers are the only target and victim of the Siddaramaiah government.
The sudden transfer has sparked outrage in the city jail too with a section of inmates staging a protest against the government move and demanding it to be revoked.
Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) also criticised the officer's transfer and accused state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of protecting criminals and high-profile convicts like Sasikala in the jail.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Director General of Police, R K Dutta said that former DIG (Prisons) D Roopa has been allotted a responsible position and it is not a punishment posting.
Siddu has yet again proved tat he is undisputed champion of corruption.He will harass the honest and protect d corrupt at any cost #DIGRoopa— Vishu (@Vishu_CS) July 17, 2017
Midnight raid on @BSYBJP's home.— Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) July 17, 2017
Transfer of #DIGRoopa after she exposed VIP treatment to Sasikala.
If this is how powerful are treated...
#DIGRoopa Moudgil - First Kannadati IPS officer, who got posted in Karnataka. She's from Davanagere. She had even arrested Uma Bharati once.— Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) July 17, 2017
Shame on @CMofKarnataka #DIGRoopa pic.twitter.com/RnSM4Nxnim— லோகு (@__logu__) July 17, 2017
"Honesty is the best policy", they said. This is what being honest does to people. #DIGRoopa https://t.co/KgTxzcclbb— Ravina Trivedi (@I_RavinaTrivedi) July 17, 2017
All routine transfers for honest officers across the country happens only when they standup against corrupt political masters #DIGRoopa— Sujith Kumar (@sujithkumar13) July 17, 2017
#DIGRoopa transferred 2 Road Safety fr exposing #SasikalaVIPinJail? Money proved its worth again,Shame n u #Siddaramaiah#SasikalaBribegate pic.twitter.com/gKSKUckKOa— Bhargav Kesavan (@bhargavkesavan) July 17, 2017
The honest cop @D_Roopa_IPS gets punished & d corrupt gets VIP treatment— Suchi Das (@Suchi_Das05) July 17, 2017
So,"Honesty is no more d best policy"#DIGRoopa #DontPunishHonesty
#DIGRoopa transferred now, who exposed #SasikalaVIPinJail— Vandhiyadevan Siva (@vandhiyadevan10) July 17, 2017
Price for Being Honest !! Money Is Always Ultimate !!
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU