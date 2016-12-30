TRENDING ON BS
Digi-Dhan Mela: Modi launches mobile app to promote digital transactions

A Digi Dhan Mela was organised at Talkatora Stadium to create awareness about digital transactions

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches a mobile application to promote digital transaction. Photo: Twitter(@BJP4India)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a mobile application to promote and make digital transactions easier.

A Digi Dhan Mela programme was organised at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi to make people aware about digital transactions.
"I will launch a mobile app to enable easier digital payments and transactions. The app will immensely benefit our citizens," Modi had said on his personal Twitter account.

The 'DigiDhan Abhiyan' aims to cover 2 lakh common service centres (CSCs) across rural areas and enable them to become digital financial education centres.

The CSCs will train people in various digital financial solutions and enable them to use various modes of electronic payment systems (EPS). The campaign also aims to sensitise merchants and vendors on the use of EPS.

