Digi-Dhan Mela: Modi launches mobile app to promote digital transactions

Prime Minister on Friday launched a to promote and make digital transactions easier.

A programme was organised at the Stadium in Delhi to make people aware about digital transactions.

PM Modi launches a mobile app to make digital payments easier at the Digi-Dhan Mela. LIVE at https://t.co/jtwD1yPhm4 #IndiaGoesDigital pic.twitter.com/vyMgauI7pg — BJP (@BJP4India) December 30, 2016

"I will launch a mobile app to enable easier digital payments and transactions. The app will immensely benefit our citizens," Modi had said on his personal Twitter account.

The 'DigiDhan Abhiyan' aims to cover 2 lakh common service centres (CSCs) across rural areas and enable them to become digital financial education centres.

The CSCs will train people in various digital financial solutions and enable them to use various modes of electronic payment systems (EPS). The campaign also aims to sensitise merchants and vendors on the use of EPS.