Digvijay Singh accuses BJP govt of protecting Lt. Col. Purohit

With the Supreme granting bail to 2008 Malegaon blast accused Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, senior leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that it was expected as the (BJP) is trying to protect all the accused connected with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the bomb blast cases.

"Col Purohit gets Bail. It was expected as the present Govt is protecting all the accused connected with in all Bomb Blast cases," Singh tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the apex set aside the earlier order and granted bail to 2008 Malegaon blast accused

A bench of Justices R.K. Agrawal and A.M. Sapre passed the order on the plea.

Earlier on August 17, the apex reserved its order on the bail plea of Lieutenant Colonel Purohit.

Senior lawyer, Harish Salve, appearing for Lieutenant Colonel Purohit told the that he did not want to be discharged from the case at present, but for the interest of justice, wanted an interim bail.

Salve told the apex that Lieutenant Colonel Purohit was allegedly caught in the political crossfire and was falsely implicated in the case.

Opposing Lieutenant Colonel Purohit's bail plea, the Investigative Agency (NIA) argued that the order should be upheld by the apex

Lieutenant Colonel Purohit's bail plea was earlier rejected by the saying the charges against him were of a grave nature, after which he moved to the top

Lieutenant Colonel Purohit, a former military intelligence officer, is one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, along with Sadhvi Pragya and others.

Sadhvi Pragya had been granted relief in the case by the The NIA had filed its reply in the case, saying that there was ample evidence against Purohit, but not against her.

The 2008 Malegaon serial blasts claimed four lives and left nearly 79 injured.

