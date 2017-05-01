Digvijaya Singh accuses Telangana Police of encouraging youth to join ISIS

-
ALSO READTRS lauds real hero KCR's 'deeksha' for Telangana KCR leads Telangana's surge to the top Telangana to bring new reservation act to include Muslims, raise ST quota Telangana CM KCR unhappy with states' tax share reduction, demonetisation Telangana to buy 8 mn sheep to boost incomes of traditional communities
-
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday made a shocking allegation by accusing Telangana Police of setting up a 'bogus ISIS site which is radicalising Muslim Youths and encouraging them to become ISIS Modules'.
Questioning the involvement of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao in the matter, Singh asserted that if KCR is involved then he should own up and resign.
"If he has then shouldn't he own the responsibility and resign?" he tweeted.
If he has then shouldn't he own the responsibility and resign ?— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 1, 2017
If he hasn't then shouldn't he enquire and punish those who are responsible for committing such a heinous crime ?— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 1, 2017
"Is it Ethical? Is it Moral? Has KCR authorised Telangana Police to trap Muslim Youths and encourage them to join ISIS?" senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted.
Is It Ethical ? Is it Moral ? Has KCR authorised Telangana Police to trap Muslim Youths and encourage them to join ISIS ?— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 1, 2017
"Telangana Police has set up a bogus ISIS site which is radicalising Muslim Youths and encouraging them to become ISIS Modules," he tweeted.
Telangana Police has set up a bogus ISIS site which is radicalising Muslim Youths and encouraging them to become ISIS Modules.— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 1, 2017
"Whether the state police should be trapping Muslim youth in becoming ISIS modules by posting inflammatory information?" Digvijaya tweeted.
The issue is whether Telangana Police should be trapping Muslim Youths in becoming ISIS modules by posting inflammatory information?— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 1, 2017
He also raised questions on the ISIS terror accused Saifullah's encounter that it was on the basis of the Telangana Police's information that the Madhya Pradesh police arrested accused who were responsible for the bomb blast in train in Shajapur District and Saifullaha's encounter also took place in Kanpur the same day.
"It was on their information that MP Police arrested accused who were responsible for the bomb blast in train in Shajapur District of MP," he tweeted.
It was on their information that MP Police arrested accused who were responsible for the bomb blast in train in Shajapur District of MP— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 1, 2017
"It also resulted in Saifullaha encounter in Kanpur the same day," he tweeted in a series of tweet.
Recently, the Lucknow district administration ordered a magisterial probe into the death of ISIS terror accused Saifullah, who was killed on the outskirts of Uttar Pradesh capital after long hours of anti-terror operation on March 8.
It also resulted in Saifullaha encounter in Kanpur the same day.— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 1, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU