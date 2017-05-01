TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Digvijaya Singh accuses Telangana Police of encouraging youth to join ISIS

Singh asserted that if KCR is involved then he should own up and resign

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday made a shocking allegation by accusing Telangana Police of setting up a 'bogus ISIS site which is radicalising Muslim Youths and encouraging them to become ISIS Modules'.

Questioning the involvement of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao in the matter, Singh asserted that if KCR is involved then he should own up and resign.

"If he has then shouldn't he own the responsibility and resign?" he tweeted.



"Is it Ethical? Is it Moral? Has KCR authorised Telangana Police to trap Muslim Youths and encourage them to join ISIS?" senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted.

 

"Telangana Police has set up a bogus ISIS site which is radicalising Muslim Youths and encouraging them to become ISIS Modules," he tweeted.

 


"Whether the state police should be trapping Muslim youth in becoming ISIS modules by posting inflammatory information?" Digvijaya tweeted.

 

He also raised questions on the ISIS terror accused Saifullah's encounter that it was on the basis of the Telangana Police's information that the Madhya Pradesh police arrested accused who were responsible for the bomb blast in train in Shajapur District and Saifullaha's encounter also took place in Kanpur the same day.

"It was on their information that MP Police arrested accused who were responsible for the bomb blast in train in Shajapur District of MP," he tweeted.
 

"It also resulted in Saifullaha encounter in Kanpur the same day," he tweeted in a series of tweet.

Recently, the Lucknow district administration ordered a magisterial probe into the death of ISIS terror accused Saifullah, who was killed on the outskirts of Uttar Pradesh capital after long hours of anti-terror operation on March 8.

