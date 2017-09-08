JUST IN
Digvijaya Singh disowns abusive retweet against PM Modi

Retweets are never endorsements. This is the basic principle of Twitter: Digvijaya

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday stoked a controversy after posting a tweet that used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but later disowned it saying retweets are not endorsements.

Singh, who was trolled on the social media for his tweet, said he was only retweeting a post and "this is not mine".


"Retweets are never endorsements. This is the basic principle of Twitter," he said.

"I have said it is not mine. I have disowned it. I have not used those words," he clarified, adding that "my tweet does not endorse this".

He added that "my words are that he is the best in the 'art of fooling'. Is it abusive?"

Asked whether he endorsed what he retweeted, he said, the same had been sent to him by someone and he only retweeted it.

"I have said that this is not mine. But, could not help it."

"Not mine but couldn't help posting it. My apologies to the person concerned. He is the best in the "Art of Fooling!"," he said while posting a picture of Modi with the offensive tweet.

First Published: Fri, September 08 2017. 16:21 IST

