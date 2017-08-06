Dilip Kumar doing better now, not on ventilator: Hospital

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, 94, who is being treated at a hospital here for kidney problems, is now feeling better and is not on a ventilator, a doctor said on Sunday.
"He is better than yesterday (Saturday). He is not on dialysis, not on a ventilator. Kidney functions are improving," Jalal D. Parker, one of the doctors, told IANS.
Dilip Kumar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on August 4 evening after he suffered dehydration and a urinary tract infection.
Last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. He is known for films like "Devdas", "Mughal-e-Azam" and "Karma".
