Dilip Kumar doing better now, not on ventilator: Hospital

Legendary Dilip Kumar, 94, who is being treated at a hospital here for kidney problems, is now feeling better and is not on a ventilator, a said on Sunday.

"He is better than yesterday (Saturday). He is not on dialysis, not on a Kidney functions are improving," Jalal D. Parker, one of the doctors, told IANS.

was admitted to the on August 4 evening after he suffered dehydration and a urinary tract infection.

Last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998, the was honoured with the in 1994 and the in 2015. He is known for films like "Devdas", "Mughal-e-Azam" and "Karma".