Vice-President of India and Chairman on Monday rejected the sent by seven Opposition parties, led by the Congress, against This was after Naidu earlier held consultations on the with constitutional and legal experts, according to a PTI report.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party had earlier said that Dipak Misra should consider recusing himself from performing judicial and administrative duties till he was cleared of the charges of "misbehaviour and incapacity". The party had also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for defending Dipak Misra , whose judicial conduct has been under a cloud.

The impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra, moved by 71 members of Parliament, posed the worst crisis in the constitutional history that the had seen since the 1975 emergency.

Seven political parties, led by the Congress, had joined the move to remove the CJI, invoking Article 124 of the Constitution.

The Opposition parties had alleged that CJI Misra, who is set to retire on October 2, 2018, was assigning important cases to junior judges, ignoring senior judges. In the past, there have been over six attempts to impeach judges of constitutional courts, all of which have been dissolved.

The also complicated the question of judicial independence and the public estimation of judicial integrity.

Here are the top developments around the impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra:





Naidu had on Sunday cut short his visit to Hyderabad and reached the capital to speak to former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash Kashyap, ex-law secretary P K Malhotra and former legislative secretary Sanjay Singh on the matter.

The Vice-President met former judge Sudarshan Reddy and also held talks with senior officials of the Secretariat.

BJP should refrain from defending the CJI, warned Congress: The Congress had earlier attacked the BJP for coming out in the defense of the CJI who is facing the impeachment motion against him by the seven Opposition parties. Congress Spokesperson Rajdeep Surjewala said that the ruling party should not compromise the position and office of the Chief Justice as a neutral authority and head of the judiciary.



Surjewala's comments came in the wake of media reports that the CJI had decided not to recuse himself from administrative and judicial work in the The central government was doing a great disservice to the independence of the Indian judicial system, the Congress minister further had added.

The CJI should refrain from exercising any judicial or administrative duties and submit himself to an inquiry so that the high office and his individual integrity are cleared to regain the public faith.

"Does the CJI belong to a political party, ruling or otherwise? Does the CJI have to be defended by political parties or ministers in the government? Is it not a disservice to the CJI office? They are compromising the position and office of the CJI," Surjewala expressed.





Congress had asked the Chief Justice Dipak Misra to inform the BJP not to politicise his high office and the impeachment motion. The BJP has said the Congress was trying to demean, degrade and denigrate the judiciary by moving the impeachment motion.

Impeachment motion "unfortunate", "suicidal" and "dangerous": It wasn't just the ruling BJP that had condemned the parties of the Opposition that moved the against the CJI. Several legal officials had described the opposition's move to impeach as "unfortunate", "suicidal" and "dangerous".

Commenting on the motion against CJI Misra, former Chief Justice of India, T S Thakur, had dubbed the crisis as "unfortunate", while former Judge B Sudershan Reddy termed it "suicidal and dangerous". He also added that “this is very unfortunate that the top judiciary is faced with such crisis."

Former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C Kashyap said the move was "pure party politics". He added that under Article 124 of the Constitution, only the President can be impeached and there is nothing like the impeachment of a Judge. Kashyap also contended that the impeachment move is "not likely to succeed at all".

Former Delhi High Court Judge R S Sodhi, a practising senior counsel in the Supreme Court, said it was the "most immature move" and a "political hara-kiri" by the Congress that deceives logic.





Former Judge Justice Reddy expressed his concern that he found no substance in the charges against the CJI and that "it is suicidal on part of the political parties which have moved the impeachment motion". He also claimed, "there is no material to establish the charge of any misbehaviour on part of the Chief Justice", adding that "irregularities do not amount to misbehaviour".

Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain commented on the impeachment issue and said that move by opposition parties against is “politically motivated and this seems to be an attempt to intimidate judiciary and give message that if you don't decide on cases as per our wishes, we'll indulge in character assassination of judges”.

BJD was not in favour of impeachment motion against CJI: The Naveen Patnaik-led BJD, though being an Opposition party, was not in the favour of the impeachment motion against the



" against the CJI should be given on rare occasion. There is no point in demeaning the post of the CJI," said the BJD spokesman.





The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members had signed the but backed out later. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) members did not sign. Other notables who did not sign were former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.



judges said they were 'disturbed': At the recent course of developments, there was a simmering discontent among the judges and the apex judiciary had turned into a conflagration of sorts.



The has described the public statements over the issues as “very unfortunate”, including those made by lawmakers, on the impeachment of apex court judges.



"We are all very disturbed about it," a bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan expressed after the counsel appearing for the petitioner raised the matter of politicians making public statements on the impeachment of judges.





A K Sikri, a judge, observed that it was “very unfortunate” that despite knowing the constitutional law, which states the issue of impeachment cannot be made public till a certain point, the politicians were holding public discussions.

Notice to impeach CJI sheer stupidity of Congress, says Naqvi: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas today hit slammed the Congress for moving a notice before the chairman to impeach Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, calling the move as "sheer stupidity".



"It is sheer stupidity of the Congress to move such a motion (of impeachment). Like the saying 'vinash kale vipreet buddhi', this is the Congress party's 'vinash kale pappu buddhi'," Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.



Opposition parties gave second thoughts to impeachment?: As the Budget session of Parliament concluded on April 6, several Opposition parties had second thoughts on moving an impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra.



The members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) did not sign the draft impeachment proposal. The MPs of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) refused to sign. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the ruling party in Odisha, had also decided not to get involved in this matter of judiciary.



Even the Congress reconsidered its decision to initiate the impeachment process, and the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) too had reservations.





But the strong effort and will of Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Sitaram Yechury, prompted the Congress and other Opposition parties to go ahead with their move against Dipak Misra (CJI).



According to Congress leaders, former prime minister Manmohan Singh did not sign but supported the move. He said, a former PM should not disrespect the office and position of the Chief Justice of India (CJI). Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram too did not sign.



How can the Chief Justice of India be impeached? To move an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India (CJI), signatures of 100 MPs are required in the Lok Sabha and in the Rajya Sabha, signatures of over 50 members are needed. The motion can be introduced by in either of the House.

After the motion is introduced, it will be up to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha or the Chairman of the to accept it. In this case, it would be up to Sumitra Mahajan and Venkaiah Naidu, respectively.





If the motion is accepted, a three-member committee, comprising one judge of the SC, one judge of the high court and one notable jurist, would be formed to further investigate the charges.





If the three-member committee further decides to support the motion, the matter will be taken up for discussion in the House where it had been originally introduced. The impeachment process will get passed only when either 100 Lok Sabha MPs or 50 members support the motion.

Irrespective of which House introduces the motion, according to the Indian Constitution, it will have to be passed by the other House as well. Only after gaining a two-thirds majority in both the Houses, will the motion finally get passed to the President of India.

In this case, if the motion is passed in both the Houses, President Ram Nath Kovind will take the final decision.



Anger against CJI Dipak Misra: On the grounds of administrative and judicial irregularity in the apex court, on January 11, four top-level (SC) judges, had in a press conference, made complaints against Dipak Misra.



Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurien Joseph had alleged that was assigning important cases to junior judges, ignoring senior judges.





‘India’s democracy is at stake’, the judges alleged and questioned the sacred position of the Chief Justice of India.

Based on this, the Opposition circulated a draft proposal to gather the support of other political parties in order to move the impeachment motion against the CJI.



According to the media reports, the draft proposal of impeachment had termed Dipak Misra’s case as "abuse of authority to arbitrarily assign individual cases to select judges".



CJI impeachment can't answer all problems in judiciary, says Justice Chelameswar: Justice J Chelameswar, the senior-most judge after the CJI, said that impeachment motion cannot be an answer to every question and problem and that there was a need to correct the judicial system. He also said the January 12 press conference he held along with justices Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur, and Kurian Joseph, was the result of "anguish" and "concern" as their deliberations with the CJI did not achieve the desired results on the issues raised by them regarding the functioning of the top court.



With agency inputs